Hospice Volunteer – Moments Hospice

Posting Date: 01/19/2024

Closing Date: Open until filled

Website: https://momentshospice.com/about-us/

Salary: $0 – volunteer

Hours: Anytime

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Volunteers act as a “professional friend” providing practical help for overburdened families. They offer respite, to allow caregivers a few hours off, emotional support, companionship and a wide range of homemaking tasks including errands and transportation. Volunteers have the option for assisting in indirect care as well. Helping out in the office or working with our volunteer coordinator to assist in other aspects of the program. Volunteers are here to connect with dying patients on a deeper personal level, providing the most compassionate and most comforting end of life possible.

Position Duties/Skills:

Necessary and emotional support to both our patients and their families

Companionship through tough times – sometimes just a presence of our volunteers means a lot to our patients

Needed non – medical support for patients – assisting the healthcare team and providing optimum quality service for dying patients

Providing support in time of death and bereavement.

Indirect care-Doing clerical work in the office

Indirect care-Doing clerical work in the office Helping create special gifts for our patients

Minimum Qualifications:

Volunteers must be willing to get a TB test and do a background check

Application Process Information:

Please contact Audrey Forcier at audrey.forcier@momentshospice.com or call 763-760-4104 with questions.