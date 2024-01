The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team will aim to extend its UMAC win streak this weekend when it travels to Minnesota Morris and Crown. The Vikings (11-3, 3-0 UMAC) will face Morris (7-6, 2-1 UMAC) on Friday at 7:15 p.m. before taking on Crown (10-3, 3-0 UMAC) on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.