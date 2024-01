Hunter Nielsen finished inside on back-to-back possessions midway through the second half of a 93-57 win over Northland Saturday, with his second bucket bringing his all-time scoring total to 1,276 which sets a new program record for Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball. With the win the Vikings move to 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the conference while the LumberJacks fall to 0-18 overall and 0-7 in the UMAC.