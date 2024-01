Posting Date: 01/19/2024

Closing Date: 04/01/2024

Website: https://greencaremankato.com/

Salary: $20 per hour

Hours: Seasonal Summer Employment starting April 15th

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Landscape Maintenance Positions available performing Irrigation Installation and Maintenance, Mowing and Lawn Spraying activities.

Application Process Information:

Please contact Thomas Rieff at trieff@greencaremankato.com or call 507-344-8314 with questions.