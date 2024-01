The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team will travel to New Ulm, Minn. on Saturday to take on Martin Luther at 1:45 p.m. The Vikings enter at 15-3 overall and 7-0 in the UMAC while the Knights are 4-13 overall and 2-5 in the conference. Saturday’s contest will also be the annual Coaches vs. Cancer “Suits and Sneakers” game.