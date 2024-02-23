2024 Baseball Season Preview

Coming off a UMAC Championship sweep and NCAA Tournament appearance last season, the Bethany Lutheran baseball team will kick off their 2024 season on Sunday when they travel to Saint Mary’s for a 1 p.m. matchup.

Head Coach Ryan Kragh, now in his 20th season as head coach and 22nd as part of the program, will return a large portion of last season’s contributors but is also adding in a ton of new faces who will look to step into roles.