Head Coach – Women’s Soccer

Posting Date: February 16, 2024
Department: Athletics
Category: Staff
Status/Type: Part-Time (Could become full-time with the addition of other duties)

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Responsibilities:

Head Coach (66%)

*1. Oversee the development and promotion of the soccer program, including:

  • Development of competition schedule, budget, assistant coach and student manager selection and training, fund raising, and travel logistics
  • Lead team to a successful season (e.g., win/loss record, top half conference finishes, UMAC post-season tournament participation) as agreed to in consultation with the Director of Athletics
  • Utilize positive communication with student-athletes, managers, assistant coaches, and other members of the Athletic Department to establish relationships that reflect trust and respect
  • Develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being
  • Assist with required student-athlete paperwork
  • Monitor student-athlete academic progress, retention, and graduation status
  • Assist with competition management of contests as needed; coordinate competition logistics and facilities; assist with maintaining accurate statistics
  • Work under and follow all NCAA, UMAC, and Bethany rules and regulations
  • Establish positive communication relationships media and public agencies
  • Maintain professional communication with conference coaches; represent the College at conference meetings
  • Foster a sense of unity and fellowship in the athletic department and campus community
  • Work with other head coaches as needed on details for practices, utilization of facilities, home and away contest logistics, etc.
  • Develop, organize, and evaluate program-specific camps; monitor fields for purposes of safety and facility security during these events
  • Manage program equipment inventory
  • Provide requested information to SID promptly and efficiently
  • Respect and assist in care of all athletic facilities in cooperation with other coaching staff and athletic administration
  • Assist with athletic department golf tournament

*2. Recruit student-athletes who understand the mission of the athletic department and the institution, in accordance with NCAA guidelines

  • develop recruiting list
  • visit high schools and other higher education institutions as appropriate
  • meet with potential student-athletes and their families during campus visits
  • establish and maintain contact through phone calls, texts, social media, e-mails, and letters
  • coordinate and oversee recruiting efforts of assistant coaches
  • maintain roster numbers and recruiting goals as set by athletic directors.
  • care for and develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being
  • develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and game strategies for both traditional and non-traditional seasons
  • evaluate student-athlete talent and level of improvement
  • maintain open lines of communication with student-athletes
  • encourage and promote good teamwork and positive behavior
  • maintain and enforce all team, institutional, and NCAA rules
  • maintain student-athlete files
  • require a timely post-season meeting in which student-athlete evaluation is administered and returned to AD

*3. Engage with College constituents such as alumni and local communities

*4. Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars

*5. Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of soccer rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities

*6. Maintain First Aid and CPR certification

7. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of athletics

Minimum qualifications:

  • Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
  • Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; master’s preferred (required for teaching)
  • Coaching and recruiting experience required at the collegiate level
  • Knowledge of NCAA rules
  • Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills
  • Able to recruit, motivate, and develop student athletes
  • Able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds
  • Maintain valid driver’s license and successfully pass a van driving test.

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
Position – Head Coach, Women’s Soccer
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu