Head Coach – Women’s Soccer

Posting Date: February 16, 2024
Department: Athletics
Category: Staff
Status/Type: Part-Time (Could become full-time with the addition of other duties)
Applications will be taken until the position is filled.
Responsibilities:
Head Coach (66%)
*1. Oversee the development and promotion of the soccer program, including:
- Development of competition schedule, budget, assistant coach and student manager selection and training, fund raising, and travel logistics
- Lead team to a successful season (e.g., win/loss record, top half conference finishes, UMAC post-season tournament participation) as agreed to in consultation with the Director of Athletics
- Utilize positive communication with student-athletes, managers, assistant coaches, and other members of the Athletic Department to establish relationships that reflect trust and respect
- Develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being
- Assist with required student-athlete paperwork
- Monitor student-athlete academic progress, retention, and graduation status
- Assist with competition management of contests as needed; coordinate competition logistics and facilities; assist with maintaining accurate statistics
- Work under and follow all NCAA, UMAC, and Bethany rules and regulations
- Establish positive communication relationships media and public agencies
- Maintain professional communication with conference coaches; represent the College at conference meetings
- Foster a sense of unity and fellowship in the athletic department and campus community
- Work with other head coaches as needed on details for practices, utilization of facilities, home and away contest logistics, etc.
- Develop, organize, and evaluate program-specific camps; monitor fields for purposes of safety and facility security during these events
- Manage program equipment inventory
- Provide requested information to SID promptly and efficiently
- Respect and assist in care of all athletic facilities in cooperation with other coaching staff and athletic administration
- Assist with athletic department golf tournament
*2. Recruit student-athletes who understand the mission of the athletic department and the institution, in accordance with NCAA guidelines
- develop recruiting list
- visit high schools and other higher education institutions as appropriate
- meet with potential student-athletes and their families during campus visits
- establish and maintain contact through phone calls, texts, social media, e-mails, and letters
- coordinate and oversee recruiting efforts of assistant coaches
- maintain roster numbers and recruiting goals as set by athletic directors.
- care for and develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being
- develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and game strategies for both traditional and non-traditional seasons
- evaluate student-athlete talent and level of improvement
- maintain open lines of communication with student-athletes
- encourage and promote good teamwork and positive behavior
- maintain and enforce all team, institutional, and NCAA rules
- maintain student-athlete files
- require a timely post-season meeting in which student-athlete evaluation is administered and returned to AD
*3. Engage with College constituents such as alumni and local communities
*4. Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars
*5. Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of soccer rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities
*6. Maintain First Aid and CPR certification
7. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of athletics
Minimum qualifications:
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; master’s preferred (required for teaching)
- Coaching and recruiting experience required at the collegiate level
- Knowledge of NCAA rules
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Able to recruit, motivate, and develop student athletes
- Able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds
- Maintain valid driver’s license and successfully pass a van driving test.
Send Information to:
Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
Position – Head Coach, Women’s Soccer
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu