The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team Wednesday night trailed Northwestern by nine points early in the second half before using a big run to overcome the deficit and take an 82-75 win. With the win the Vikings improve to 23-3 on the year and will advance to the UMAC Championship where they will host UW-Superior on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. With the loss the Eagles will conclude their season at 16-10..