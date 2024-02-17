Men’s Basketball Caps of Undefeated UMAC Slate with Win Over Superior

The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team wrapped up their UMAC regular season slate with an undefeated 14-0 record after an 87-70 win over UW-Superior on Saturday afternoon. With the win the Vikings finish the regular season 22-3 overall and 14-0 in the UMAC while the Yellowjackets are 17-8 and 9-5 in the conference. The 14 wins in conference is a new program record for the Vikings, who will now be the No. 1 seed and have home court advantage in the UMAC Tournament.