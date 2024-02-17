Home  >  Vikings  >  Men's Basketball  >  Men’s Basketball Caps of Undefeated UMAC Slate with Win Over Superior
Men's Basketball Caps of Undefeated UMAC Slate with Win Over Superior

Men’s Basketball Caps of Undefeated UMAC Slate with Win Over Superior

The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team wrapped up their UMAC regular season slate with an undefeated 14-0 record after an 87-70 win over UW-Superior on Saturday afternoon. With the win the Vikings finish the regular season 22-3 overall and 14-0 in the UMAC while the Yellowjackets are 17-8 and 9-5 in the conference. The 14 wins in conference is a new program record for the Vikings, who will now be the No. 1 seed and have home court advantage in the UMAC Tournament.