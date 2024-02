With the No. 1 seed and home court locked up in the UMAC playoffs, the Bethany Lutheran basketball team will conclude its regular season slate by hosting Northland and UW-Superior this weekend. The Vikings (20-3, 12-0 UMAC) will host the LumberJacks (0-23, 0-12 UMAC) on Friday at 7:15 p.m. before taking on the Yellowjackets (16-7, 8-4 UMAC) on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.