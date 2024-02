For the second consecutive season the Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team will host UW-Superior in the UMAC title game in Mankato, with Saturday’s rematch set to begin at 3 p.m. The Vikings enter the matchup 23-3 overall while the Yellowjackets are 18-8. Last season when the two teams met in the UMAC title, the Vikings claimed a 93-75 decision to advance to the NCAA Tournament.