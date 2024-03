The NCAA announced the field for the Division III Men’s Basketball Championship on Monday afternoon and Bethany Lutheran (24-3) is set to face UW-Platteville (23-4), who will serve as the host for the pod, at 7:50 p.m. on Friday night. Gustavus Adolphus (18-10) will face Loras (23-5) in the matchup on the other side of the bracket.