Recent BLC Grad Earns National Award

Bethany Lutheran College December 2023 graduate Ben Stelter is being recognized by the Broadcast Education Association (BEA). The award is a “Best of Festival” selection for his Minnesota State Maverick Hockey hype video in the Sports Competition – Student (Promotional Video/Tease/PSA Category). Stelter directed and produced the project. He spent over sixty hours creating the set, planning the lighting, and organizing the crew. He was primarily helped by his Director of Photography, Colin Neville, and First Assistant Camera, Aaron Kabangele to complete the ambitious project.

Bethany Lutheran College began producing and broadcasting Minnesota State Hockey in 2001 and continues today. The collaboration between the school’s collegiate broadcast program, the NCAA Division I men’s hockey program, and Charter Communications formed the unique partnership.

The Broadcast Education Association is a professional association for educators, students, and professionals who are interested in teaching and research related to electronic media and multimedia enterprises. The association’s publications, annual convention, web-based programs, and regional district activities provide opportunities for juried production competition and presentation of current scholarly research related to aspects of the electronic media.

Stelter began work on the video in the summer of 2023 while he was a student at Bethany. The finished video debuted in October 2023 and is currently used for promotion during the 2023-24 Minnesota State University Maverick Hockey season. The video was chosen for recognition from over 1,885 entries, representing over 300 colleges and universities.

BEA Best of Festival winners will be honored at the 22nd Annual BEA Best of Festival Awards Ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, April 15, 2024. Award recipients are being recognized with a specialized screening of their winning project and a cash award of $1,000.