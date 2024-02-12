UMAC Food Drive Enters Final Weekend

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) food drive is entering its final week with the last chance to donate being at this weekend’s basketball games. Each UMAC institution’s Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) has orchestrated the event where the schools are collecting non-perishable food items, toiletries, and money. Bethany’s donations will ultimately be provided to ECHO Food Shelf which provides emergency food assistance to people in Mankato and the surrounding area.