Assistant/Associate Professor – Communication

Posting Date: March 13, 2024

Department: Communication

Category: Faculty

Status/Type: Full Time, Exempt

Application Deadline: April 15, 2024

Job Start Date: July 1, 2024

Do you have a passion for leading the next generation of strong, Christian communicators? Are you eager to mentor those seeking to make a difference in the world, while at the same time sharing the saving message of salvation in Jesus? Are you the person that can give direction to students on how strong messaging can impact them in their lives of vocation? If so, Bethany Lutheran College may be the place for you!

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christian liberal arts college, owned and operated by the Evangelical Lutheran Synod, invites applications for a full-time, ten-month faculty position in the Communication department beginning July 1, 2024. As a full-time faculty member in this program, you will play a key role in the way the Communication program is shaped for the next generation of learners. This person will have particular skills in interpersonal and small group communication. Skills in organizational communication are a plus.

Minimum Qualifications:

● Master’s degree in Communication field required; doctorate degree is preferred.

● Passion for teaching, advising and mentoring students.

● Experience with higher education preferred, with particular emphasis on organizational communication.

Compensation: Salary is commensurate with experience and background; comprehensive benefit program.

Application Process: Qualified candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, resume/curriculum vitae, statement of church membership and faith in the context of a Christian liberal arts college, and academic transcripts (may be unofficial; if an employment offer is made, certified transcripts for all college-level education will be required) to:

Academic Search Committee- Communication

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.

Review of applications will begin April 1, and continue until the position is filled.