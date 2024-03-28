Posting Date: 3/28/24

Closing Date: Open until filled

Organization: Little Lakers Child Care Center

Position Title: Daycare Teacher

Website: https://www.littlelakerscenter.com/

Salary: $13-$17

Hours: Flexible- Hours of business operation are 6:30am-5:30pm

Location: Lake Crystal, MN

Position Description:

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time

Salary: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour, depending on qualification (aide, assistant, lead)

Little Lakers is open to children 6 weeks- 5 years old. We have two infant rooms, a toddler room, and a preschool room.

Position Duties/Skills:

Looking for individuals with patience, warmth, understanding, kindness, positivity

encouragement for children to grow,

the ability to inspire lifelong learning,

creating deep, meaningful relationships with families,

supporting a safe and healthy classroom environment,

preferably completion of college-level coursework related to early childhood education or equitable certifications,

preferably CPR and first aid certifications.

Minimum Qualifications:

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

Experience:

Early Childhood Education: 1 year (Preferred)

License/Certification:

CPR & First Aid Certification (Preferred)

Application Process Information: Please contact Natalie Schuette at nschuette1121@gmail.com or call 952-607-8022 with questions.