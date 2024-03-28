Posting Date: 3/28/24
Closing Date: Open until filled
Organization: Little Lakers Child Care Center
Position Title: Daycare Teacher
Website: https://www.littlelakerscenter.com/
Salary: $13-$17
Hours: Flexible- Hours of business operation are 6:30am-5:30pm
Location: Lake Crystal, MN
Position Description:
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time
Salary: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour, depending on qualification (aide, assistant, lead)
Little Lakers is open to children 6 weeks- 5 years old. We have two infant rooms, a toddler room, and a preschool room.
Position Duties/Skills:
Looking for individuals with patience, warmth, understanding, kindness, positivity
encouragement for children to grow,
the ability to inspire lifelong learning,
creating deep, meaningful relationships with families,
supporting a safe and healthy classroom environment,
preferably completion of college-level coursework related to early childhood education or equitable certifications,
preferably CPR and first aid certifications.
Minimum Qualifications:
Education:
High school or equivalent (Preferred)
Experience:
Early Childhood Education: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
CPR & First Aid Certification (Preferred)
Application Process Information: Please contact Natalie Schuette at nschuette1121@gmail.com or call 952-607-8022 with questions.