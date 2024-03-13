Posting Date: March 13, 2024

Department: Nursing

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full Time, Exempt

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Bethany Lutheran College, a Christ-centered liberal arts institution, seeks a passionate and experienced leader to serve as Director of Nursing. In this pivotal role, you will shape the future of our nursing program, fostering a nurturing and innovative learning environment for our students, and contributing to the overall success of the college by aligning with the mission, vision, and goals of the institution.

As part of our community, you will:

• Lead and oversee all aspects of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, including curriculum development, assessment plan, and outcomes, ensuring alignment with state, regional, and national standards.

• Serve as contact person and lead author of documents for state, professional, and accrediting groups. Part of this role will be to maintain MN Board of Nursing approval and Council of Collegiate Nursing Educators accreditation.

• Serve as the program’s champion, fostering strong relationships with faculty, students, accreditation agencies, and the BLC Nursing Advisory Group.

• Embrace a collaborative and innovative spirit, promoting teamwork, mentorship, and excellence in teaching and service.

• Provide leadership and guidance in the recruitment, development, and evaluation of full-time and adjunct nursing faculty.

• Oversee the development and effectiveness of policies and procedures related to student recruitment, selection, admission, advising, and graduation of nursing students.

• Review eligibility and acceptance criteria and revise when needed to ensure achievement of program goals and outcomes.

• Work collaboratively with the Vice President of Enrollment and Marketing to develop compelling promotional materials and cultivate a robust pipeline of prospective students.

• Secure and manage clinical placement sites to provide real-world experience for students.

• Develop and manage the annual program budget effectively and responsibly, including maintaining nursing equipment and managing inventory.

To thrive in this role, the candidate will possess:

• Strategic Leadership: Ability to develop and execute a clear vision for the nursing program, fostering collaboration and innovation while ensuring alignment with institutional goals that include integrity, transparency, and accountability.

• Educational Expertise: Demonstrated knowledge of nursing practice, curriculum development, and effective teaching methodologies for excellence within a liberal arts context.

• Relationship Building: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to build strong relationships with faculty, students, staff, and external stakeholders.

• Program Management: Proven ability to effectively manage budgets, resources, and personnel, ensuring program quality and continuous improvement.

• Assessment and Evaluation: Experience utilizing data-driven strategies to assess program effectiveness and guide program improvement initiatives.

• Commitment to Christian Education: Alignment with the mission and values of Bethany Lutheran College, fostering a Christ-centered learning environment.

Qualifications:

• Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

• Membership of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod (ELS) or Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod (WELS) preferred

• A Master’s degree in nursing, with a Ph.D. preferred.

• 2-3 years of clinical nursing experience as a registered nurse.

• 2+ years of experience as a nurse educator at the college level.

• Strong leadership and management skills with a collaborative and supportive approach.

• Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to foster positive relationships.

• A passion for continuous improvement and a dedication to student success.

• Demonstrated ability to motivate and inspire others.

• Current unencumbered Minnesota RN license

• CPR certification

• Must be able to provide professional licenses/certifications and official transcripts for each degree earned from an accredited institution.

If you are a passionate leader with a commitment to Christian education and a heart for shaping the future of nursing, we encourage you to apply!

Academic Search Committee- Nursing

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu.