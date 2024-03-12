Hunter Nielsen Named NABC First Team All-District, D3hoops.com Second Team All-Region

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced their All-District Teams on Tuesday morning, and Hunter Nielsen of Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball earned First Team honors in District 9. D3hoops.com also released their All-Region teams on Tuesday, and Nielsen earned Second Team honors. He becomes the third player in program history to earn All-District honors joining Brandyn Frelix (’16-’17) and Trenton Krueger (’19-’20), who both earned Third Team honors in their respective years.