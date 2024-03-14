Purfeerst Named Senior Woman Administrator at Bethany Lutheran

Bethany Lutheran College (BLC) named Emma Purfeerst as the next Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) for the BLC Athletic Department. Purfeerst is the head women’s basketball coach at Bethany and serves as an instructor in the areas of biology, exercise science, and physical education. She began her duties at Bethany in 2018 as assistant women’s basketball coach, was named associate head coach in 2021, and became head coach of the program in 2023.