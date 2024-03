The Bethany Lutheran men’s basketball team would take on No. 11 UW-Platteville in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night and the Pioneers would come away from the contest with an 89-52 win. With the win UWP moves to 24-4 overall and advances to the second round while the Vikings conclude the season at 24-4. The 24 wins are the most in a season in Vikings program history.