Youth Soccer Referee

Posting Date: 3/28/24

Closing Date: 5/2/24

Website: https://madelia.k12.mn.us/

Salary: $25-$30 a game

Hours: May-June every other week once a week

Location: Madelia, MN

Position Description: Refereeing youth soccer games, usually two-three a day once a week for home matches. $25 for U6, U8 teams. $30 for U10, U12 teams.

Position Duties/Skills

1)Refereeing fairly to both teams while helping the players learn the rules Minimum Qualifications / Requirements

1)Knowledge of soccer and rules

Application Process Information:

Please contact Kurt Lugo at kurtlugo@isd837.org or call 507-740-0170 with any questions.