Youth Soccer Referee

Posting Date: 3/28/24
Closing Date: 5/2/24
Website: https://madelia.k12.mn.us/
Salary: $25-$30 a game
Hours: May-June every other week once a week
Location: Madelia, MN
Position Description: Refereeing youth soccer games, usually two-three a day once a week for home matches. $25 for U6, U8 teams. $30 for U10, U12 teams.
|Position Duties/Skills
1)Refereeing fairly to both teams while helping the players learn the rules
|Minimum Qualifications / Requirements
1)Knowledge of soccer and rules
Application Process Information:
Please contact Kurt Lugo at kurtlugo@isd837.org or call 507-740-0170 with any questions.