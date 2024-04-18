Assistant/Associate Professor – Nursing

Posting Date: April 18, 2024

Department: Academic Affairs – Nursing

Category: Faculty

Status/Type: Full-time, Exempt

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: The faculty member will have an appointment in the School of Nursing. Rank as assistant or associate professor will be determined based on credentials and experience of the candidate.

The faculty member will be responsible for facilitating the teaching-learning activities within NURS courses, sharing curricular oversight with other faculty members, assessment of student learning outcomes, and evaluation of students in classroom, lab, simulation and clinical environments. Teaching responsibilities may include a variety of courses with an emphasis on acute med-surgical nursing and clinical skills in nursing. Having experience in the specialty area(s) of gerontological nursing, pediatric nursing and/or community health nursing are desired as priority needs at this time. The candidate will also be expected to contribute to student advising, mentoring and recruiting as part of a collaborative team.

Duties and Responsibilities:

A registered professional nurse who exhibits professionalism, maturity, high ethical and moral standards, an excellent team player, a role model for nursing students, and a positive ambassador for the nursing profession.

Advise and mentor pre and in program Nursing students and assess program outcomes.

Assist, as needed, in recruitment efforts and events for potential nursing students.

Assist with and participate in School of Nursing accreditation activities and ensure implementation of national standards for the education of baccalaureate nursing students.

Participate in programs, events, and initiatives to promote the nursing profession and the Nursing program of Bethany Lutheran College.

Classroom or clinical instruction experience preferred but not necessary

Ability to teach didactic nursing courses in the classroom and oversee nursing students at clinical sites and/or clinical lab settings.

Full Time faculty positions are expected to maintain an annual teaching load of 24 credits in the School of Nursing

Must attend specific campus events (commencement, opening service, pinning ceremony, premiere registration and mandatory faculty development opportunities throughout the academic year.

Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities Required by the Position

Excellent organizational and communication skills; proven verbal, written and presentation skills; and the ability to communicate effectively with a variety of audiences that include internal and external partners such as students, faculty, staff, and administration using judgment and professionalism in each situation.

Ability to build constructive working relationships and function collaboratively and cooperatively as a member of a team to support and contribute to the college’s success.

Goal driven with the desire to work in a fast-paced team environment and manage multiple responsibilities.

Demonstrated ability to use a personal computer and various software packages such as Microsoft Office, Zoom, and learning management software (e.g. Moodle, MyBLC, etc.)

Minimum Qualifications:

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Membership of a Confessional Lutheran church (ELS, WELS, LCMS) preferred

Master’s in nursing required; Ph.D or doctoral degree in nursing preferred

2-3 years of clinical nursing experience as a registered nurse

2+ years of experience as a nurse educator at the college level

Excellent interpersonal skills to manage and elicit the best from nursing faculty

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Demonstration of professional and/or community involvement

Current unencumbered Minnesota RN license

CPR certified

Must be able to provide professional licenses/certifications and official transcripts for each degree earned from an accredited institution

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

Position – Assistant/Associate Professor – Nursing

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu