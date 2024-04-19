Posting Date: April 19, 2024
Department: Academic Affairs
Category: Staff
Status/Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
Applications will be taken until the position is filled.
Duties and Responsibilities:
● Maintain student files, including new, active, and inactive files
● Serve as Veterans Administration Certifying Official, including all necessary reporting and ongoing training
● Maintain privacy of student information according to FERPA rules and regulations
● Process transcript requests
● Process adds/drops, change in degree/major, and non-degree registrations
● Update student demographic data
● Assist students with the online registration process
● Process withdrawal/leave of absence forms
● Update student information system (Jenzabar) and degree worksheets yearly with new catalog information
● Assist with updating the academic catalog as needed
● Process student enrollment verifications/certification letters
● Assist with commencement and registration events (duties assigned by registrar)
● Provide various student information system reports as needed
● Update statistical reports each semester/year as needed
● Other duties as assigned by registrar
Education/Training/Skills:
● Bachelor’s degree required.
● Computer proficiency (Word, Excel, Outlook, web proficiency) required.
● Person needs to be a self-starter, self-directed, detail-oriented, and have the ability to multitask.
● Strong interpersonal, organization, phone and writing skills are required as well as an attitude of serving and putting the customer first.
● Knowledge of student information systems (i.e., Jenzabar) a plus.
● Commitment to maintaining confidentiality and safeguarding sensitive information is a must.
● Membership of a Confessional Lutheran church (i.e., ELS, WELS, LCMS) preferred.
Send Information to:
Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
Position – Assistant to Registrar
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu