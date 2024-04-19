Posting Date: April 19, 2024

Department: Academic Affairs

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Duties and Responsibilities:

● Maintain student files, including new, active, and inactive files

● Serve as Veterans Administration Certifying Official, including all necessary reporting and ongoing training

● Maintain privacy of student information according to FERPA rules and regulations

● Process transcript requests

● Process adds/drops, change in degree/major, and non-degree registrations

● Update student demographic data

● Assist students with the online registration process

● Process withdrawal/leave of absence forms

● Update student information system (Jenzabar) and degree worksheets yearly with new catalog information

● Assist with updating the academic catalog as needed

● Process student enrollment verifications/certification letters

● Assist with commencement and registration events (duties assigned by registrar)

● Provide various student information system reports as needed

● Update statistical reports each semester/year as needed

● Other duties as assigned by registrar

Education/Training/Skills:

● Bachelor’s degree required.

● Computer proficiency (Word, Excel, Outlook, web proficiency) required.

● Person needs to be a self-starter, self-directed, detail-oriented, and have the ability to multitask.

● Strong interpersonal, organization, phone and writing skills are required as well as an attitude of serving and putting the customer first.

● Knowledge of student information systems (i.e., Jenzabar) a plus.

● Commitment to maintaining confidentiality and safeguarding sensitive information is a must.

● Membership of a Confessional Lutheran church (i.e., ELS, WELS, LCMS) preferred.

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

Position – Assistant to Registrar

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu