K-5 Classroom Volunteer

Posting Date: 4/2/2024

Closing Date: 5/1/2024

Website: https://www.janorth.org/locations/greater-mankato-area

Salary: $0 – volunteer

Hours: This volunteer opportunity takes approximately 5 hours. You can choose to fulfill your volunteer activity in one day or over several weeks. We’ll work with you to find an opportunity that matches your interests and works with your busy schedule.

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Junior Achievement of the Greater Mankato area is in need of classroom volunteers to teach financial literacy, career readiness, and real-life skills to K-12 students. You can choose your opportunity based on grade level, school, location, day of week, or all of these factors. You can choose to fulfill your volunteer activity in one day or over several weeks. We’ll work with you to find an opportunity that matches your interests and works with your busy schedule.

Position Duties/Skills:

1) Mentorship

2) Student Engagement

3) Teaching financial literacy and real-world concepts

Minimum Qualifications:

1) Experience working with or desire to work with K-12 students

2) Professionalism

3) Public speaking to a classroom

Application Process Information:

Please contact Skyler Carlson at skyler.carlson@janorth.org or call 507-779-956 with questions.