Posting Date: 4/25/24

Closing Date: Open until filled

Organization: Greater Mankato Growth

Position Title: Marketing Intern

Website: https://greatermankato.com/

Salary: $11.50 per hour

Hours: Pick your hours Monday – Friday, 8:00AM – 5:00PM

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Greater Mankato Growth Inc. is providing a MARKETING internship opportunity to provide an exciting experience in the world of marketing and communications. This opportunity will have interns assisting with a variety of ways to promote the many programs, services and events associated with Greater Mankato Growth Inc. Interns can expect to network; get hands-on experience in tourism, business development and event management; develop leadership skills and add professional examples to their portfolio. An outstanding team is waiting to work with you!

Position Duties/Skills:

1) Assisting with ads (print and digital), collateral material, signs, and other materials to support our work.

2) Assisting with photography and videography (both capturing content and manipulating for promotional purposes).

3) Assisting with the various social media accounts preparing content, writing, publishing, and monitoring.

4) Writing copy for various social media accounts.

5) There will be opportunities to assist with event planning and management.

6) Attend events for marketing and promotional purposes.

Minimum Qualifications:

1) Proficient with Adobe Products

2) Organizational & Communication (written & verbal) skills.

3) Able to handle multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously.

4) Computer skills (Microsoft Office, Excel, Canva and InDesign)

5) The ability to take photo and video is a plus.

Application Process Information: Please contact Joelle Baumann at jbaumann@visitmankatomn.com or call 507-385-6679 with questions.