Part Time Customer Service Representative

Closing Date: Open until filled

Organization: LTN Engineering

Position Title: PART-TIME CUSTOMER SERVICE REP

Website: https://ltngroup.org/

Salary: $25 per hour (Approximately $500 per week)

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

We’re currently looking for Customer Service Representative to join our team. This part-time position requires 15 to 20 hours per week and pays $25.00/hr approximately $500 weekly. The ideal candidate should be computer literate, have great communication skills, and be able to work independently.

This is administrative support that includes tasks such as answering phone calls, scheduling appointments, managing emails, organizing documents, and assisting with basic office operations. It’s a great opportunity to develop organizational and communication skills while working in a professional environment.

Position Duties/Skills:

The ideal candidate should be computer literate

Minimum Qualifications:

Application Process Information: Please contact Deep Patel at Deeppatel@engineer.com or call 507-345-7736 with questions.