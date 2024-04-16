Posting Date: 4/16/24

Closing Date: 5/8/24

Organization: Ampact

Position Title: Reading Impact Fellow

Website: https://ampact.us

Salary: $2650 per month

Hours: 40 hours a week, Monday-Friday. Fellows must be able to do Full Time work for this position. Normal working hours will apply to this role (8 AM – 4 PM), but may change depending on which specific school partner you work with.

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Be the difference and put your passion into action — join Reading Corps! Across the country, only one-third of students read at their grade level, but together, we can change that!

As a Reading Impact Fellow, you will offer vital assistance to those who need extra help reading at their grade level. During the summer months, you will support academic enrichment activities designed to strengthen students’ reading skills. When school is in session, you’ll be placed at a local school to provide kindergarten through third grade students one-on-one or paired tutoring to improve their reading skills. Join our AmeriCorps team!

Position Duties/Skills:

1)Assist with summer learning and enrichment programs.

2) Be a caring adult who’s focused on helping youth participants/students build their skills and confidence.

3) Conduct tutoring sessions and skill assessments during the school year.

4) Track student progress and regularly meet with the school’s on-site coach.

5) Create, plan, and lead service projects to address school needs and challenges.

6) Commit to continuous improvement through training and professional development.

7) Be dependable and have a history of good attendance

8) Able to understand and follow instructions

9) Open to making improvements based on feedback

10) Capable of setting a pace and maintaining a schedule with students

Minimum Qualifications:

1) 18 years of age or older with a high school diploma or equivalent

2) A citizen, national, or lawful permanent resident of the United States*

3) Able to successfully complete a background check

Application Process Information: For any questions or interested inquiries, please contact Brady Plunger (brady.plunger@ampact.us) or Jordyn Carey (jordyn.carey@ampact.us)