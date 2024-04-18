Posting Date: April 18, 2024

Department: Academic Affairs

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-time, Exempt

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Bethany Lutheran College seeks a highly organized and detail-oriented individual to fill the role of Registrar. The Registrar plays a pivotal role in the academic administration of the college, overseeing the maintenance and integrity of student academic records, ensuring compliance with institutional policies and regulations, and providing essential support to students, faculty, and staff.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Student Records Management:

Maintain accurate and up-to-date student records, including registration, grades, transcripts, and academic progress.

Oversee the registration process each semester, including course scheduling, classroom assignments, and enrollment verification.

Manage the transfer credit evaluation process and ensure alignment with college policies and accreditation standards.

Coordinate graduation processes, including degree audits, diploma distribution, and commencement ceremonies.

Academic Policy Compliance:

Interpret and enforce academic policies and procedures in accordance with institutional guidelines and legal requirements.

Collaborate with academic committees and faculty to implement academic policies and resolve academic-related issues.

Stay informed about changes in academic regulations, accreditation standards, and best practices in higher education.

Academic Support Services:

Serve as a resource for students, faculty, and staff on matters related to academic policies, procedures, and regulations.

Provide guidance to students regarding course selection, academic planning, and degree requirements.

Collaborate with academic advisors to support student success and academic progress.

Serve as a member of Bethany Lutheran College’s Student Success Committee

Data Management and Reporting:

Collect, analyze, and report data related to student enrollment, retention, and academic performance.

Prepare reports for internal and external stakeholders, including institutional research, accreditation agencies, and government entities.

Ensure the accuracy and integrity of academic data in compliance with privacy regulations (e.g., FERPA).

Technology Management:

Collaborate with IT department to address technical issues and enhance system functionality.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required; Master’s degree preferred in higher education administration, student affairs, or related field.

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in academic administration, preferably in a registrar’s office or related area.

Knowledge of student information systems (e.g. Jenzabar) and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

Strong understanding of academic policies, regulations, and compliance requirements in higher education.

Membership of a Confessional Lutheran church (ELS, WELS, LCMS) preferred

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving skills.

Ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment with attention to detail and accuracy.

Commitment to maintaining confidentiality and safeguarding sensitive information.

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

Position – Registrar

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu