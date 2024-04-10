Skorenkyi, Peterson Named UMAC Scholar-Athlete Leadership Award Finalists

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Each spring, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) recognizes outstanding senior student-athletes who demonstrate a healthy balance by achieving excellence in academics, leadership, and service while participating in intercollegiate athletics, through the UMAC Scholar-Athlete Leadership Award. This year, Abby Skorenkyi of Bethany Lutheran basketball and women’s track and field and Liam Peterson of Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer and baseball were chosen as BLC’s representatives.