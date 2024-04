MANKATO, Minn. – The Bethany Lutheran softball team’s games with North Central this weekend have been canceled due to North Central not having enough healthy players. The Vikings and Rams will make up the weekends games on April 10th and 23rd. The two teams will play a single game on the 10th at 6 p.m. before a doubleheader on the 23rd with games at 5 and 7 p.m.