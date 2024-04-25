Softball Schedule Changes

The Bethany Lutheran softball team has seen changes made to their schedule for the coming week. The Vikings series against Minnesota Morris this weekend has been postponed due to expected weather and will now be played next Tuesday and Wednesday. The two teams will meet up for a single game on Tuesday night in Morris at 5:30 p.m. before matching up for a doubleheader on Wedesday at 12 and 2 p.m. The Vikings contest with Carleton that was recently added to the schedule for Wednesday night has now been canceled.