The Bethany Lutheran baseball team took on Crown in a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon and after a high scoring affair in game one that saw them come out on top 17-8, they won game two after coming back from down five runs in the ninth to win 11-10. With the wins the Vikings move to 14-7 overall and 12-0 in the UMAC while the Polars fall to 6-15 overall and 4-5 in the conference.