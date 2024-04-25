Posting Date: 4/25/24

Closing Date: Open until filled

Organization: Visit Mankato

Position Title: Visit Mankato Event Intern

Website: https://greatermankato.com/visit-mankato/

Salary: $11.50 per hour

Hours: Pick your hours Monday – Friday, 8:00AM – 5:00PM

Location: Mankato, MN

Position Description:

Visit Mankato is providing an internship opportunity where you can gain experience with event development, sales, community relations and logistics. You will be part of the Mankato Marathon, Songs on the Lawn and other event and marketing teams. Interns can expect to network, get hands-on experience in the event management and development, develop leadership skills, assist in event marketing and work with an outstanding team.

Position Duties/Skills:

1) Event logistics and development

2) Event marketing

3) Community relations and outreach

4) Volunteer management and recruitment

5) Social media marketing

Minimum Qualifications:

1) Organizational & Communication (written & verbal) skills.

2) Able to handle multiple tasks and priorities simultaneously.

3) Computer skills (Microsoft Office, Excel and Canva)

4) Strong interpersonal skills.

5) Quality customer service skills.

Application Process Information: Please contact Joelle Baumann at jbaumann@visitmankatomn.com or call 507-385-6679 with questions.