Volunteer: Childcare Provider

Posting Date: 4/8/2024

Closing Date: 4/19/2024

Salary: $0 – volunteer

Hours:

Saturday, April 20th: 9:30am to 4pm

Sunday, April 21st: 11:30am to 3:30pm

Location: Peace Lutheran Church, Mankato, MN

Position Description: At Peace, we are hosting a two-day evangelism outreach workshop called Everyone Outreach on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21. To foster increased participation, we are going to provide childcare for parents who may need it. (We currently have 5 kids signed up for childcare between 3-11 years of age.) Lunch will be provided free of charge!

Position Duties/Skills:

1) Provide childcare in the nursery classroom at Peace.

2) Supervise time on the playground.

Application Process Information:

Please contact Jonathan Stadler at jstadler@blc.edu with any additional questions or to sign up for this volunteer opportunity.