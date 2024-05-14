Home  >  All Jobs  >  BLC Jobs  >  BLC Fine Arts Event Coordinator

BLC Fine Arts Event Coordinator

Posting Date: May 14, 2024
Department: Fine Arts
Category: Staff
Status/Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Function of Position: Reports to the vice president of academic affairs for planning and coordinating concerts, gallery shows, performances, tours, and other events for the Bethany Lutheran College Fine Arts program.

**This is an hourly, 10 month position. Dates of work are from August 1- May 31 annually.

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Provide leadership, oversight and organization of music, theatrical, studio art and other fine arts events, including the planning, scheduling, promotion and follow up of events and performances.
  • Promote Fine Arts activities by way of web site event creation and community engagement (television, radio, flyers, social media, web, etc.) in conjunction with members of the Fine Arts Department.
  • Oversee the BLC Box Office, provide oversight in the scheduling of ticket sales, day of performance house tasks and post-production items.
  • Provide regular presence at all campus fine arts events, offering on time assistance as well as hiring and overseeing student workers at events.
  • Provide logistical support for band and choir tours.
  • Provide budgeting and accounting assistance of all event-related revenue and expenses.
  • Additional duties as mutually agreed upon in conjunction with the vice president of academic affairs and pertinent department chairs.

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
  • Bachelor’s degree required
  • Project management experience preferred
  • Outstanding organization, time management and planning skills
  • Ability to lead small teams to achieve a common goal
  • Passion for the Fine Arts
  • Flexibility in work hours to accommodate evening and weekend events
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills

Candidates should submit:

  • A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization.
  • Resume of qualifications.
  • Statement of Faith in the context of a Christian, liberal-arts college.

Please Send Application Materials to:
Academic Search Committee- BLC Fine Arts Event Coordinator
Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
700 Luther Drive,
Mankato, MN 56001

or via scanned email documents to: hr@blc.edu

 