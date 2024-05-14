BLC Fine Arts Event Coordinator

Posting Date: May 14, 2024
Department: Fine Arts
Category: Staff
Status/Type: Full-time, Non-exempt
Function of Position: Reports to the vice president of academic affairs for planning and coordinating concerts, gallery shows, performances, tours, and other events for the Bethany Lutheran College Fine Arts program.
**This is an hourly, 10 month position. Dates of work are from August 1- May 31 annually.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Provide leadership, oversight and organization of music, theatrical, studio art and other fine arts events, including the planning, scheduling, promotion and follow up of events and performances.
- Promote Fine Arts activities by way of web site event creation and community engagement (television, radio, flyers, social media, web, etc.) in conjunction with members of the Fine Arts Department.
- Oversee the BLC Box Office, provide oversight in the scheduling of ticket sales, day of performance house tasks and post-production items.
- Provide regular presence at all campus fine arts events, offering on time assistance as well as hiring and overseeing student workers at events.
- Provide logistical support for band and choir tours.
- Provide budgeting and accounting assistance of all event-related revenue and expenses.
- Additional duties as mutually agreed upon in conjunction with the vice president of academic affairs and pertinent department chairs.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree required
- Project management experience preferred
- Outstanding organization, time management and planning skills
- Ability to lead small teams to achieve a common goal
- Passion for the Fine Arts
- Flexibility in work hours to accommodate evening and weekend events
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
Candidates should submit:
- A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization.
- Resume of qualifications.
- Statement of Faith in the context of a Christian, liberal-arts college.
Please Send Application Materials to:
Academic Search Committee- BLC Fine Arts Event Coordinator
Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
700 Luther Drive,
Mankato, MN 56001
or via scanned email documents to: hr@blc.edu