BLC Fine Arts Event Coordinator

Posting Date: May 14, 2024

Department: Fine Arts

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Function of Position: Reports to the vice president of academic affairs for planning and coordinating concerts, gallery shows, performances, tours, and other events for the Bethany Lutheran College Fine Arts program.

**This is an hourly, 10 month position. Dates of work are from August 1- May 31 annually.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Provide leadership, oversight and organization of music, theatrical, studio art and other fine arts events, including the planning, scheduling, promotion and follow up of events and performances.

Promote Fine Arts activities by way of web site event creation and community engagement (television, radio, flyers, social media, web, etc.) in conjunction with members of the Fine Arts Department.

Oversee the BLC Box Office, provide oversight in the scheduling of ticket sales, day of performance house tasks and post-production items.

Provide regular presence at all campus fine arts events, offering on time assistance as well as hiring and overseeing student workers at events.

Provide logistical support for band and choir tours.

Provide budgeting and accounting assistance of all event-related revenue and expenses.

Additional duties as mutually agreed upon in conjunction with the vice president of academic affairs and pertinent department chairs.

Minimum Qualifications:

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Bachelor’s degree required

Project management experience preferred

Outstanding organization, time management and planning skills

Ability to lead small teams to achieve a common goal

Passion for the Fine Arts

Flexibility in work hours to accommodate evening and weekend events

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Candidates should submit:

A letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization.

Resume of qualifications.

Statement of Faith in the context of a Christian, liberal-arts college.

Please Send Application Materials to:

Academic Search Committee- BLC Fine Arts Event Coordinator

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

700 Luther Drive,

Mankato, MN 56001

or via scanned email documents to: hr@blc.edu