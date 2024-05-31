Director of Residential Life

Posting Date: May 31, 2024

Department: Student Affairs

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Part-Time (Could become full-time with the addition of other duties)

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the vice president of student affairs to assist with oversight of the Residential Life program to meet program objectives, improve residential life experience, and enhance student satisfaction, and to encourage and support student involvement in activities and events funded and guided by the student activities department that are beneficial to the campus welfare and student body.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Residential Life

1. Coordinate all aspects of campus residential life, including developing and accessing programs to promote student engagement for a positive campus community.

2. Serve as an advocate for Bethany students; help to lead efforts to provide a campus climate that fosters student success, personal development, and integrated learning experiences that support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College.

3. Assist with development, implementation, assessment, and improvement of New Student Orientation program.

4. Assist with fixtures, furniture’s, and equipment for residential life facilities.

5. Assist with government compliance and regulations that pertain to residential life (e.g., Title IX, alcohol training, sexual assault bystander training).

6. Manage year-round housing program, including student placement, dispute resolution, and record maintenance; serve as primary contact for housing questions from students and parents.

7. Hire, train, schedule, supervise, and evaluate Resident Life.

8. Serve as liaison between VPSA and residential life staff (Hall Coordinators, and Resident Assistants) as directed by the VPSA.

9. Partnering with Security, Maintenance, IT Information Services, Housekeeping, and Dining Services to provide quality residential experience.

10. Develop and monitor residential life budget.

11. Maintain residential life web presence

12. Maintain residential life record keeping in Jenzabar.

13. Research and implement best practices and data driven residential life initiatives that purposefully enhance opportunities for student development and student support. Incorporate appropriate changes in residential life policies and standards.

Student Activities

14. Provide leadership and support in direction and planning of department-sponsored and special events, including budget, promotional materials, entertainment contracts, student participation oversight, and assessment/feedback.

15. Research and continue to develop new program and entertainment ideas.

16. Serve as advisor to the Bethany Activities Committee.

Minimum Qualifications:

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Bachelor’s degree in related field; master’s preferred

1 year of experience in event planning

2-3 years of professional residential life employment experience preferred

Excellent supervisory and customer service skills

Excellent oral, written, and interpersonal communication skills

Excellent computer skills; familiarity with database management system preferred

Ability to plan and organize work effectively

Ability to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds

Maintain valid driver’s license

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

Position – Director of Residential Life

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu