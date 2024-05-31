Head Coach – Softball

Posting Date: May 31, 2024
Department: Athletics
Category: Staff
Status/Type: Part-time
Applications will be taken until the position is filled.
Duties and Responsibilities:
Head Coach (66%)
1. Oversee the development and promotion of the softball program, including:
- Development of competition schedule, budget, assistant coach and student manager selection and training, fund raising, and travel logistics
- Lead team to a successful season (e.g., win/loss record, top half conference finishes, UMAC post-season tournament participation) as agreed to in consultation with the Director of Athletics
- Utilize positive communication with student-athletes, managers, assistant coaches, and other members of the Athletic Department to establish relationships that reflect trust and respect
- Develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being
- Assist with required student-athlete paperwork
- Monitor student-athlete academic progress, retention, and graduation status
- Assist with competition management of contests as needed; coordinate competition logistics and facilities; assist with maintaining accurate statistics
- Work under and follow all NCAA, UMAC, and Bethany rules and regulations
- Establish positive communication relationships media and public agencies
- Maintain professional communication with conference coaches; represent the College at conference meetings
- Foster a sense of unity and fellowship in the athletic department and campus community
- Work with other head coaches as needed on details for practices, utilization of facilities, home and away contest logistics, etc.
- Manage program equipment inventory
- Provide requested information to SID promptly and efficiently
- Respect and assist in care of all athletic facilities in cooperation with other coaching staff and athletic administration
- Assist with athletic department golf tournament
2. Recruit student-athletes who understand the mission of the athletic department and the institution, in accordance with NCAA guidelines
- Develop recruiting list
- Visit high schools and other higher education institutions as appropriate
- Meet with potential student-athletes and their families during campus visits
- Establish and maintain contact through phone calls, texts, social media, e-mails, and letters
- Coordinate and oversee recruiting efforts of assistant coaches
- Maintain roster numbers and recruiting goals as set by athletic directors.
- Care for and develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being
- Develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and game strategies for both traditional and non-traditional seasons
- Evaluate student-athlete talent and level of improvement
- Maintain open lines of communication with student-athletes
- Encourage and promote good teamwork and positive behavior
- Maintain and enforce all team, institutional, and NCAA rules
- Maintain student-athlete files
- Require a timely post-season meeting in which student-athlete evaluation is administered and returned to AD
3. Engage with College constituents such as alumni and local communities
4. Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars
5. Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of soccer rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities
6. Maintain First Aid and CPR certification
7. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of athletics
Minimum qualifications:
- Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College
- Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; master’s preferred (required for teaching)
- Coaching/recruiting experience at the collegiate level preferred
- Knowledge of NCAA rules
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Ability to recruit, develop, motivate and develop student athletes
- Able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds
- Maintain valid driver’s license
Send Information to:
Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office
Position – Head Coach, Softball
700 Luther Drive
Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu