Head Coach – Softball

Posting Date: May 31, 2024

Department: Athletics

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Part-time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Head Coach (66%)

1. Oversee the development and promotion of the softball program, including:

Development of competition schedule, budget, assistant coach and student manager selection and training, fund raising, and travel logistics

Lead team to a successful season (e.g., win/loss record, top half conference finishes, UMAC post-season tournament participation) as agreed to in consultation with the Director of Athletics

Utilize positive communication with student-athletes, managers, assistant coaches, and other members of the Athletic Department to establish relationships that reflect trust and respect

Develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being

Assist with required student-athlete paperwork

Monitor student-athlete academic progress, retention, and graduation status

Assist with competition management of contests as needed; coordinate competition logistics and facilities; assist with maintaining accurate statistics

Work under and follow all NCAA, UMAC, and Bethany rules and regulations

Establish positive communication relationships media and public agencies

Maintain professional communication with conference coaches; represent the College at conference meetings

Foster a sense of unity and fellowship in the athletic department and campus community

Work with other head coaches as needed on details for practices, utilization of facilities, home and away contest logistics, etc.

Manage program equipment inventory

Provide requested information to SID promptly and efficiently

Respect and assist in care of all athletic facilities in cooperation with other coaching staff and athletic administration

Assist with athletic department golf tournament

2. Recruit student-athletes who understand the mission of the athletic department and the institution, in accordance with NCAA guidelines

Develop recruiting list

Visit high schools and other higher education institutions as appropriate

Meet with potential student-athletes and their families during campus visits

Establish and maintain contact through phone calls, texts, social media, e-mails, and letters

Coordinate and oversee recruiting efforts of assistant coaches

Maintain roster numbers and recruiting goals as set by athletic directors.

Care for and develop student-athlete physical, spiritual, emotional, academic, and psychological skills and well-being

Develop, implement, and evaluate drills, practice plans, conditioning programs, and game strategies for both traditional and non-traditional seasons

Evaluate student-athlete talent and level of improvement

Maintain open lines of communication with student-athletes

Encourage and promote good teamwork and positive behavior

Maintain and enforce all team, institutional, and NCAA rules

Maintain student-athlete files

Require a timely post-season meeting in which student-athlete evaluation is administered and returned to AD

3. Engage with College constituents such as alumni and local communities

4. Attend local, regional, and national professional development clinics, conventions, and seminars

5. Research, refine, and continue to develop knowledge of soccer rules, regulations, and policies affecting responsibilities

6. Maintain First Aid and CPR certification

7. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of athletics

Minimum qualifications:

Willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; master’s preferred (required for teaching)

Coaching/recruiting experience at the collegiate level preferred

Knowledge of NCAA rules

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Ability to recruit, develop, motivate and develop student athletes

Able to lift, pull, push up to 50 pounds

Maintain valid driver’s license

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

Position – Head Coach, Softball

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu