Posting Date: June 11, 2024

Department: Institutional Communication

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-Time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the Director of Visual Communication for assisting various departments and college employees with design, production, and distribution of printed materials, assisting with web communications, and helping coordinate the College’s social media presence.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Work with college departments and employees to develop and maintain their web presence. Layout and design College publications, advertisements, and materials:

-Combine copy with graphics to produce publications.

-Select appropriate photographs and graphics for projects. Maintain organization of archived publications and graphics on computer server. Advise College personnel in production of brochures, posters, displays, etc. Maintain a working relationship with College printing services vendors. Coordinate social media team and posts for College flagship accounts across Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Consult and coordinate messaging with colleagues.

-Oversee and analyze social media analytics to determine the effectiveness of each type of messaging. Train student employees and staff on social media best practices. Provide feedback and coaching. Perform additional duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

Willingness to support the mission of the College

Bachelor’s degree in related field

Two years of graphic design/publishing experience

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator)

Excellent sense of aesthetics

1 year of experience with managing social media for a brand

Experience with WordPress and page builder software preferred

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College- Human Resources Office

Position – Visual Communication and Social Media Specialist

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu