Adjunct Faculty – Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Posting Date: July 16, 2024

Department: Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Category: Adjunct Faculty

Status/Type: Part-time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Summary:

Adjunct faculty in the Counseling Department teach online courses as assigned and based on the needs of the program. Currently candidates with clinical and academic experience in the areas of psychopathology, clinical assessment and testing, psychopharmacology, addiction, and counseling older adults (gerontology) are encouraged to apply.

Minimum Position Requirements (including years of experience, certifications, licenses, etc.):

• The Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program at Bethany Lutheran College is seeking qualified candidates with a MA, MS, EdD, or PhD in the relevant area of counseling.

• A doctoral degree in counseling or a related field, preferably Counselor Education and Supervision is strongly desired.

• Licensure and experience as a professional counselor or psychologist is required, preferably 3-5 years of professional counseling experience.

• Candidates should have experience teaching in higher education with preference given to those who have taught in the online environment and are familiar with online teaching platforms (Moodle, Zoom, Bongo, etc.).

• A demonstrated commitment to the counseling professional identity through advanced credentialing, presentations, publications, and service to the profession.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

• Foster a respectful, empowering learning environment that contributes to a positive student experience.

• Encourage student participation in the learning process through a variety of learning techniques and strategies.

• Encourage students to engage course content through a Christian worldview.

• Provide content and assignments that nurture the development of a faith-informed clinical identity and clinical practice.

• Be available to students for consultation and clarification regarding course subject matter.

• Fulfill the instructional responsibilities of planning for course activities, appropriate teaching methods, and assessment of student work.

• Provide feedback to students in a timely and meaningful manner aimed at fostering continuous growth and development.

• Model professional approaches that instill high ethical values and encourage lifelong learning.

Application Process:

•Candidates should submit a letter of interest that addresses qualifications and area of specialization, resume/curriculum vitae.

•Academic transcripts (may be unofficial)

•Statement of Faith

Send Information to:

Bethany Lutheran College – Human Resources Office

Academic Search Committee — Clinical Mental Health Counseling

700 Luther Drive

Mankato, MN 56001; or via scanned email to hr@blc.edu