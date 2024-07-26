Posting Date: July 26, 2024
Closing Date: September 15, 2024
Organization Name: Branch Lutheran Schools of Haiti
Organization Website: https://www.branchlutheranschoolshaiti.org
Location: Remote
Salary or Starting Salary : $18-$28 per hour
Work Schedule: 20-25 hours/week. Flexible schedule.
Summary:
Seeking a Development Coordinator for Branch Lutheran Schools of Haiti, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in the United States. The Development Coordinator will respond primarily to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors. This is a part-time, fully remote position (approximately 20-25 hours per week), with occasional travel within the U.S.
Minimum Position Requirements (including years of experience, certifications, licenses, etc.):
1) Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience (degree in English, communications, marketing, public relations, nonprofit management, etc. preferred but not required)
2) 2+ years of related experience
3) Active membership in WELS, ELS or Confessional Lutheran Church
4) Heart for cross-cultural mission work
5) Personal integrity, accountability, and ethical decision-making
6) Strong written and verbal communication skills, including public speaking
7) Strong organizational and managerial skills
8) Ability to travel, including some evenings or weekends
9) Technical skills: Microsoft Office or Google Suite, Facebook, Canva, Donation CRMs, website management
10) Ability to work remotely and independently
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
1) Develop new strategies to establish a sustainable funding program and meet budget needs
2) Manage 3-5 special campaigns annually, including #GivingTuesday
3) Craft all fundraising copy, including appeals, emails, and social media
4) Manage an existing recurring donation program
5) Write and send all thank-yous
6) Develop a new Major Gift program
7) Communicate and strengthen relationships with all prospective and current donors via email, phone calls, and in-person visits
8) Write content for a monthly e-newsletter and blog posts
9) Deliver virtual and in-person presentations at a variety of events, including LWMS rallies, district conventions, churches, and schools
10) Improve relations with Lutheran grade and high schools via email, visits, toolkits, and new programs
Application Process:
Send Information to:
Emily Helmen
Email: ehelmen@blc.edu
Phone Number: 9522406586