Work Schedule: 20-25 hours/week. Flexible schedule.

Summary:

Seeking a Development Coordinator for Branch Lutheran Schools of Haiti, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in the United States. The Development Coordinator will respond primarily to the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors. This is a part-time, fully remote position (approximately 20-25 hours per week), with occasional travel within the U.S.

Minimum Position Requirements (including years of experience, certifications, licenses, etc.):

1) Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience (degree in English, communications, marketing, public relations, nonprofit management, etc. preferred but not required)

2) 2+ years of related experience

3) Active membership in WELS, ELS or Confessional Lutheran Church

4) Heart for cross-cultural mission work

5) Personal integrity, accountability, and ethical decision-making

6) Strong written and verbal communication skills, including public speaking

7) Strong organizational and managerial skills

8) Ability to travel, including some evenings or weekends

9) Technical skills: Microsoft Office or Google Suite, Facebook, Canva, Donation CRMs, website management

10) Ability to work remotely and independently

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

1) Develop new strategies to establish a sustainable funding program and meet budget needs

2) Manage 3-5 special campaigns annually, including #GivingTuesday

3) Craft all fundraising copy, including appeals, emails, and social media

4) Manage an existing recurring donation program

5) Write and send all thank-yous

6) Develop a new Major Gift program

7) Communicate and strengthen relationships with all prospective and current donors via email, phone calls, and in-person visits

8) Write content for a monthly e-newsletter and blog posts

9) Deliver virtual and in-person presentations at a variety of events, including LWMS rallies, district conventions, churches, and schools

10) Improve relations with Lutheran grade and high schools via email, visits, toolkits, and new programs

Application Process:

Send Information to:

Emily Helmen

Email: ehelmen@blc.edu

Phone Number: 9522406586