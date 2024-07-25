Work Schedule: Full Time; Schedule varies and can be discussed and mutually agreed upon

Summary:

Vision:

Our Director of Youth Ministries will be someone who loves Jesus and loves youth. Our vision is to offer a dynamic, Christ-centered ministry that calls young people and families into a living vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ, guiding them to become mature disciples.

Mission:

The Director of Youth Ministries will oversee youth and education ministries, ensuring young people mature and grow as disciples of Jesus Christ. This includes recruiting and equipping leaders as well as organizing retreats, Bible studies, discipleship, trips, service events, camp, fellowship, and outreach activities.

Minimum Position Requirements (including years of experience, certifications, licenses, etc.):

Personal Life:

1. Have a visible and active relationship with Jesus Christ.

2. Practice self-feeding on the Word, prayer, and other spiritual disciplines.

3. Be fun, flexible, relational, and emotionally resilient.

4. Practice a high level of integrity and trust.

5. Have a passion for reaching young people with the gospel.

Qualifications:

1. Bachelor’s degree or comparable experience in youth ministry, Christian education, or pastoral ministry preferred.

2. Demonstrated maturity, leadership, organizational skills, and team player who works well with other staff and leaders.

3. Ability to initiate and complete goals and ministry projects.

4. Proficiency and creative ability in computer, technology, and social media.

5. Be a resource and role model for FaithPoint’s youth.

6. Commitment to the Vision and Mission of FaithPoint Lutheran Church.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Relationships & Responsibilities:

1. Communicate effectively with both youth and adults.

2. Plan and lead weekly gatherings for 9-12 graders, including fun activities, biblical teaching, and small groups so students grow in their faith.

3. Recruit, lead, equip, and oversee the Senior High Youth Team.

4. Organize events, retreats, lock-ins, service projects, mission trips, and other activities to help youth mature in their faith.

5. Approximately 50% of the time will be devoted to grades 9-12, and the remaining time will be devoted to the following:

o Lead Confirmation (grades 6-8) alongside the Senior Pastor and Confirmation Coordinator.

o Plan the Winter Retreat & Summer Stretch for middle schoolers.

o Assist families with finding Christian summer camp opportunities.

o Collaborate with the Director of Adult and Family Ministries on High School Graduation and Faith Stepping Stone classes.

o Support other churchwide initiatives such as VBS, as requested.

6. Utilize technology, marketing, and social media to enhance ministry.

7. Preach, occasionally, as needed.

8. Stay current on youth ministry topics, resources, and related issues.

9. Promote growth in numbers, spiritual maturity, and youth participation at FaithPoint.

10. Work in a low-control, highly accountable relationship with the Senior Pastor. Be self-motivated and able to work flexible hours.

Application Process:

This full-time position reports to the Senior Pastor. Compensation is commensurate with qualifications and experience, with some flexibility in hours.

Resources & Support:

 FaithPoint Staff & Board

 Administrative Assistant

 Youth Support Team

Please send resume, cover letter and/or questions to: prsteve@faithpointlc.org

Office: 952-758-6297

Cell: 952-393-2717

FaithPoint Lutheran Church

1051 270th Street West

New Prague, MN 56071

www.faithpointlc.org