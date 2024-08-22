Intramurals – Student Lead

Department: Student Activities

Supervisor: Angela Dabu

Please email angela.dabu@blc.edu if interested.

Responsibilities:

Work with intramural director to oversee the schedule of games and intramural officials/scorekeepers

Be a point of contact for student workers to help answer questions

Attend at least one intramural night of games each week

Perform other duties assigned.

Minimum qualifications:

Must have familiarity with intramural sports

Good communication skills

Organizational skills

*Open to hiring for one full semester if you are not able to commit to both