Intramurals – Student Lead

Department: Student Activities
Supervisor: Angela Dabu
Please email angela.dabu@blc.edu if interested.
Responsibilities:
- Work with intramural director to oversee the schedule of games and intramural officials/scorekeepers
- Be a point of contact for student workers to help answer questions
- Attend at least one intramural night of games each week
- Perform other duties assigned.
Minimum qualifications:
- Must have familiarity with intramural sports
- Good communication skills
- Organizational skills
*Open to hiring for one full semester if you are not able to commit to both