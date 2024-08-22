Home  >  All Jobs  >  Student Jobs  >  Intramurals – Student Lead

Intramurals – Student Lead

Department: Student Activities
Supervisor: Angela Dabu

Please email angela.dabu@blc.edu if interested.

Responsibilities:

  • Work with intramural director to oversee the schedule of games and intramural officials/scorekeepers
  • Be a point of contact for student workers to help answer questions
  • Attend at least one intramural night of games each week
  • Perform other duties assigned.

Minimum qualifications:

  • Must have familiarity with intramural sports
  • Good communication skills
  • Organizational skills

*Open to hiring for one full semester if you are not able to commit to both