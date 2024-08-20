Senior Human Resources Director

Posting Date: August 20, 2024
Organization Name: The Lutheran Home Association
Organization Website: https://www.tlha.org/careers/
Location: Belle Plaine, MN
Salary or Starting Salary : $32 per hour
Work Schedule: 8-40 hours per week
Varied hours and shifts available
Day, evening & overnight shifts available.
8 or 12 hour shifts
Summary: Responsible for working with other healthcare professionals to help care for residents with various injuries, illnesses or disabilities. Duties include communicating with doctors and nurse managers about resident needs, providing treatments and medications to aid their residents’ health.
Minimum Position Requirements (including years of experience, certifications, licenses, etc.):
1) Registered Nurse Licensure
2) Ability to read, write & speak English
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
1) Providing treatments to residents
2) Medication passes
3) Assessments
4) Coordinating with other health care providers
5) Communicating with family members
Application Process: For more information contact Jodi Foster at 952-873-2164 or email jafoster@tlha.org.