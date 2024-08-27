Home  >  Vikings  >  Women's Soccer  >  Women’s Soccer Projected Third in UMAC Preseason Poll

Women's Soccer Projected Third in UMAC Preseason Poll

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) women’s soccer preseason coaches poll was released on Tuesday morning and Bethany Lutheran was projected to finish third. UW-Superior, who has won the past seven UMAC Tournament championships, was once again picked atop the conference. UW-Superior, who has claimed the past three regular and postseason titles was once again slated to finish atop the conference, while Northwestern was picked second.