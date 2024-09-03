Director of Administrative Computing and Institutional Reporting

Posting Date: September 3, 2024

Department: Information Technology

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Duties and responsibilities:

Administrative Computing

1. Provide administrative technical support for all administrative offices for the college, seminary, and synod, including:

Learn office processes and procedures for all administrative office in order to provide best practices for use of technology.

Lead software upgrade and migration projects and be the liaison between departments and vendors.

Troubleshoot hardware and software issues.

Correct system data issues.

Assist in creating data consistency policies and procedures.

Create function documentation as requested.

Create and enhance reports based on data as requested.

Maintain accurate documentation on changes made in the systems.

Work with administrative staff to plan for and test software updates.

Ensure consistent and compliant platforms.

Provide training on software functionality

Research and develop knowledge of future and current administrative computing needs; maintain up-to-date training on systems.

2. Maintain a high level of knowledge related to complex data retrieval systems and data processing hardware and software.

3. Assist in negotiating vendor contracts.

4. Attend faculty/staff meetings for insight on impacts of new practices for IT Services.

5. Assist with IT support/help desk as required; log calls into software, assist customers in emergency situations.

6. Create data import/export files as needed (Jenzabar, Slate, PowerFaids, external sources).

Institutional Reporting

7. Coordinate institutional reporting as follows:

Assist in determining reports needed.

Prepare and submit accurate, timely reports (IPEDS, MHEO, MPCC, NCAA, etc.).

Act as College liaison between federal and state organizations.

Maintain currency and high level of knowledge of reporting requirements.

Institutional Research

8. Assist with institutional research as follows:

Collect, verify (accuracy), analyze, and maintain data (students, faculty, staff, programs).

Provide data input, collection, and reporting recommendations to data owners.

Provide technical assistance to academic and administrative departments for self-study, planning, and assessment activities.

Assist with identifying institutional issues to be addressed via the research process, including short- and long-range needs of the college.

Support the Institutional Assessment Committee as requested. Maintain currency and high knowledge level of research techniques and trends in institutional research.

Miscellaneous

11. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of IT services.

12. Willingness to attend vendor conferences, webinar and trainings.

Minimum qualifications

• Willingness to support mission of the College

• Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field (social science, business, statistics); master’s preferred

• Proficient in systems such as Jenzabar, Slate, PowerFaids, other external sources.

• Two years relevant experience in higher education

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Excellent interpersonal skills

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.