Director of Administrative Computing and Institutional Reporting

Posting Date: September 3, 2024
Department: Information Technology
Category: Staff
Status/Type: Full-time
Applications will be taken until the position is filled.
Duties and responsibilities:
Administrative Computing
1. Provide administrative technical support for all administrative offices for the college, seminary, and synod, including:
- Learn office processes and procedures for all administrative office in order to provide best practices for use of technology.
- Lead software upgrade and migration projects and be the liaison between departments and vendors.
- Troubleshoot hardware and software issues.
- Correct system data issues.
- Assist in creating data consistency policies and procedures.
- Create function documentation as requested.
- Create and enhance reports based on data as requested.
- Maintain accurate documentation on changes made in the systems.
- Work with administrative staff to plan for and test software updates.
- Ensure consistent and compliant platforms.
- Provide training on software functionality
- Research and develop knowledge of future and current administrative computing needs; maintain up-to-date training on systems.
2. Maintain a high level of knowledge related to complex data retrieval systems and data processing hardware and software.
3. Assist in negotiating vendor contracts.
4. Attend faculty/staff meetings for insight on impacts of new practices for IT Services.
5. Assist with IT support/help desk as required; log calls into software, assist customers in emergency situations.
6. Create data import/export files as needed (Jenzabar, Slate, PowerFaids, external sources).
Institutional Reporting
7. Coordinate institutional reporting as follows:
- Assist in determining reports needed.
- Prepare and submit accurate, timely reports (IPEDS, MHEO, MPCC, NCAA, etc.).
- Act as College liaison between federal and state organizations.
- Maintain currency and high level of knowledge of reporting requirements.
Institutional Research
8. Assist with institutional research as follows:
- Collect, verify (accuracy), analyze, and maintain data (students, faculty, staff, programs).
- Provide data input, collection, and reporting recommendations to data owners.
- Provide technical assistance to academic and administrative departments for self-study, planning, and assessment activities.
- Assist with identifying institutional issues to be addressed via the research process, including short- and long-range needs of the college.
- Support the Institutional Assessment Committee as requested.
- Maintain currency and high knowledge level of research techniques and trends in institutional research.
Miscellaneous
11. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by director of IT services.
12. Willingness to attend vendor conferences, webinar and trainings.
Minimum qualifications
• Willingness to support mission of the College
• Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field (social science, business, statistics); master’s preferred
• Proficient in systems such as Jenzabar, Slate, PowerFaids, other external sources.
• Two years relevant experience in higher education
• Excellent oral and written communication skills
• Excellent interpersonal skills
Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.