Substitute Teacher or Substitute Paraprofessional

Work Schedule: Work schedules are completely build-your-own flexibility. Minimum requirement to pick up one shift every 150 days to remain an active employee of TOC.

Summary: Teachers On Call, a Kelly Education Company is hiring both substitute teachers and substitute paraprofessionals across southern Minnesota. Pay range varies district to district for teacher rates and para rates. Teacher rates are paid full day/half day scale, and all other roles are paid on an hourly scale.

Remember that teacher who made a difference in your life? Now it’s your turn. Apply now!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Substitute Teacher Responsibilities:

• Assume duties of the classroom teacher in accordance with school district lesson plans, school rules, and Kelly policies. This includes:

• Leading instruction in the classroom by conducting the teacher’s existing lesson plans

• Teaching students on a variety of classroom topics/courses

• Building positive relationships

• Assigning reasonable tasks and homework

• Empower students to learn, and encourage classroom participation

• Create a classroom environment that’s conducive to learning and appropriate to the maturity and interests of students

• Adapt to the various learning styles of students

• For long-term assignments, it may be required to develop lessons plans, as well as create, administer, and grade tests and assignments

Substitute Paraprofessional Responsibilities:

• Provide classroom assistance to the district/school teacher and support to the general education or special needs students.

• Ensure adequate supervision of students and classroom environment to assure health, welfare, and safety of students.

• Assist students in transition to and from classrooms, as needed

• Understand, address, and be attuned to the needs of each student, recognizing differences in their abilities and cognitive levels