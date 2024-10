The Bethany Lutheran women’s soccer team picked up their first win over UW-Superior since 2018 on Saturday afternoon, snapping an 8-game skid with a 3-2 decision. With the win the Vikings move to 3-5 overall and 3-1 in the UMAC, while the Yellowjackets fall to 5-5-0 overall and 3-1-0 in the conference.