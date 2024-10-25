Coordinator of Visits and Admissions Media

Posting Date: October 25, 2024

Department: Admissions

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Function of Position: Responsible to the Vice President of Admissions and Marketing for the coordination of campus visits for a portion of the year, leadership of student tour guides, and coordination of social media video/audio content.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Train, coordinate and mentor a team of student ambassadors to represent Bethany well by providing tours, completing social media takeovers and attending public appearances as the Viking mascot.

2. Compile and edit short videos and coordinate their release on social media.

3. Attend Social Media Team meetings and be a strong contributing member of that team, including arranging photo shoots, content planning and video/audio capture plans.

4. Monitor, test and improve the content of digital media advertising content.

5. Coordinate the personal campus visits of students coming to Bethany, likely only from September to November and February to April.

6. Coordinate the visits of select school groups, arrange their itinerary, and disperse campus signage.

7. Collect the information for and communication of Bethany summer camps.

8. Represent Bethany at select admissions events.

9. Perform additional duties and responsibilities as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications:

• Willingness to support the mission of the College

• Bachelor’s degree in related field

• Experience in social media, Instagram and short video preferred.

• High proficiency in technology

• Excellent sense of aesthetics

• Proof of collaborative and interpersonal skills

• Examples of organized and timely project management execution

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.