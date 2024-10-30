Data and Messaging Coordinator – Admissions

Posting Date: October 30, 2024

Department: Admissions

Category: Staff

Status/Type: Full-time

Applications will be taken until the position is filled.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1. Manage admissions data, including cleaning and importing files, consolidating duplicate records, and updating data; conducting research; inputting, running and analyzing reminders; and correspondence information.

2. Design and export queries for admissions and other college departments. Modify and print generated reports on spreadsheet software.

3. Serve as database liaison with IT Services; serve as Admissions module manager for Jenzebar

4. Manage and refresh bulk mailings, and assist with regular mailings. Manage letters, queuing, and maintenance of letters and templates in Slate

5. Manage importing and exporting of data between Slate and Jenzabar

6. Manage high schools and WELS and ELS churches in Jenzabar

7. Analyze and adjust bulk emails based on data. Provide regular reports of open rates, click through rates, subject line quality, etc.

8. Supervise date entry student worker; supply Admissions Counselors with tour guide availability.

9. Assist with special projects and events as requested.

10. Assist with routine office functions such as answering telephone, office supplies inventory, mail pick-up and delivery, etc., when administrative assistant is absent.

11. Perform other related duties/responsibilities as appropriate or assigned by the Vice President of Admissions and Marketing, or the Director of Admissions.

12. Complete IPEDS, College Board, and Some MPCC reporting for Admissions Department

Minimum Qualifications:

willingness to support the mission of Bethany Lutheran College

computer training beyond high school; bachelor’s preferred

one-year experience in field

successful Excel and Word computer experience

ability to work with software to access data (e.g., Infomaker, Slate, Google, Microsoft)

excellent oral and written communication skills

Please send all application materials to hr@blc.edu.