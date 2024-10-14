Date Posted: 10/14/24

Company: Unique Abilities, LLC

Contact Person: For more information or to apply for this position please contact Breahna Grant at breahna.grant@yahoo.com or call 507-461-4387

Website: https://uniqueabilitiesmn.com/

Position Title: Direct Support Professional

Location: Mankato, MN

Work Schedule: We have very flexible schedule opportunities if seeking part-time. Full-time and Part-time positions available with varying time ranges (based on our client’s schedules), the earliest start time ranges from 8/9am and the latest our hours typically go until would be 5/6pm Monday- Friday.

Starting Pay: $15.50 per hour

Position Description:

Unique Abilities mission is to promote person-centered growth and encourage meaningful choices for individuals with developmental disabilities involving health and wellness, skill development, independence, creativity, and community involvement. Direct Support Professionals must have genuine respect for diverse perspectives/ lifestyles. Direct Support Professionals can listen, support, and advocate for the person served to promote independence and increase the persons served awareness and confidence into their own dreams and abilities. Direct Support Professionals must possess the ability to analyze situations and collaborate with the person served to develop plans of support that enables the person served to maximize self-reliance and self-determination.

Position Duties/Skills:

1) Providing person-centered focus helping the people we serve achieve their goals, explore new interests, and further strengthen independent skills.

2) Advocating for the people we serve best interest in the aspect of health and wellness.

3) Complete accurate legal documentation relating to the job in a timely manner.

4) Maintain confidentiality on behalf of people we serve and uphold client’s rights.

5) Ensure people we serve financial resources are secure and protected from exploitation.

6) Encourage intellectual growth and development in the people we serve, encouraging positive thinking and effective communication skills.

7) Take people we serve into the community to explore and encourage community integration and community involvement.

8) Provide an empathetic, safe and fear free environment, exhibiting sound reason and decision making in the best interest of people we serve.

9) Exhibit flexibility to changing situations and be able to adapt as necessary.

10) Maintain professional boundaries between team members, families, and the individual.

Minimum Qualifications / Requirements

1) Pass a background check

2) Valid driver’s license

3) Proof of insurance with $300,000 liability

4) Clean driving record

5) Reliable transportation

Comments: We serve several Southern Minnesota counties with Waterville, MN being our homebase office. The initial interview and one-on-one training may be held in the Waterville office, but the majority of the person specific training and job duties will take place in people we serve homes throughout the Mankato area.